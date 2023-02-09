(WFRV) – In today’s Fox Cities Chamber update, the focus is a healthy community including one for animals.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with Dr. Jim Ziegler, President and Medical Director of the Fox Valley Humane Association with more on how the Fox Valley Humane Association provides resources for a healthy business community for workers and residents, the importance of adoption, and details on some recent changes they went through.

Connect with them, including seeing the pets available for adoption at foxvalleypets.org.

Learn more about the newest businesses at foxcitieschamber.com.