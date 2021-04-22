Fox Cities Chamber: Imagine Fox Cities

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues its series with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, where we talk about important topics that affect the entire region.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek joined the show along with Dr. Kimberly Barrett with details on Imagine Fox Cities.

Imagine Fox Cities is an inclusive community-wide initiative created to be intentional about shaping the future of the Fox Cities when it comes to well-being.

Imagine Fox Cities is gathering information about well-being in the Fox Cities. Tell us about your physical and mental health, your emotional and social support systems, how you feel about your life’s purpose and overall fulfillment.

Surveys are anonymous and help shape a greater tomorrow for all those who live and work in the Fox Cities.

To learn more on Imagine Fox Cities including taking their Well-Being survey, head to imaginefoxcities.com.

To catch up with events in the area, head to foxcitieschamber.com.