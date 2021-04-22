Fox Cities Chamber: Imagine Fox Cities

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues its series with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, where we talk about important topics that affect the entire region.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek joined the show along with Dr. Kimberly Barrett with details on Imagine Fox Cities.

Imagine Fox Cities is an inclusive community-wide initiative created to be intentional about shaping the future of the Fox Cities when it comes to well-being. 

Imagine Fox Cities is gathering information about well-being in the Fox Cities. Tell us about your physical and mental health, your emotional and social support systems, how you feel about your life’s purpose and overall fulfillment.

Surveys are anonymous and help shape a greater tomorrow for all those who live and work in the Fox Cities.

To learn more on Imagine Fox Cities including taking their Well-Being survey, head to imaginefoxcities.com.

To catch up with events in the area, head to foxcitieschamber.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field