(WFRV) – Fox Cities groups are coming together year-round to help refugees who settle in the area.

Fox Cities Chamber Vice President, Kate Bruns visited Local 5 Live along with Tami McLaughlin, Director of World Relief Fox Valley with more on their work in welcoming refugees and how that plays a big role in the Chamber’s work.

For more, head to worldrelief.org/fox-valley.

And to keep up with the latest business news, head to foxcitieschamber.com.