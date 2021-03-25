Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce: AriensCo Hospitality

(WFRV) – Spring is a time of new beginnings and there’s always something new happening in the Fox Valley.

As we hear in Local 5 Live’s series with the Fox Cities Chamber of commerce, President and CEO Becky Bartoszek joined us with special guest, Dan Ariens.

Ariens Co is doing much  more than making quality equipment for your outdoors, they also have three venue options for your next event.

Dan also spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the Ariens Museum and how their property contains one of the rarest existing habitats and how you can enjoy them.

For more information, including the AriensCo venues, head to arienscohospitality.com.

Keep up with all the happenings in the Fox Cities at foxcitieschamber.com.

