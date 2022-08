(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce with what’s happening in the area, today we meet the new Vice President of Government Affairs, Jon Turke.

Jon gives viewers a closer look at how his extensive experience in government affairs and public policy helps in his current position plus important things to consider to be sure you are registered to vote in November.

For questions, reach out to Jon at jturke@foxcitieschamber.com.