(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber with the latest on from the area.

Today we focus on young professionals with Jim Wickersham and Neenah Mayor Jane Lang. They share details on the Future 15 awards, how to nominate someone and how advocating for businesses is a mission the Chamber takes seriously.

Learn more about Neenah at ci.neenah.wi.us.

Connect with the Chamber at foxcitieschamber.com.