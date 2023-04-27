(WFRV) – In today’s update with the Fox Cities Chamber, we heard about their new partnership with The Small Business Development Center. Sean Fitzgerald, of SBDC, visits the Chamber once a week to meet with small and new businesses, entrepreneurs, and even people thinking about starting a business. This is free help and businesses do not need to be Chamber members. The owners of softball and baseball training company 360U say the sessions have helped their company grow. To make an appointment with Sean, call (920) 424-1456 or send him an email fitzgeralds@uwosh.edu. Find out more about 360U at their website, www.the360u.com.