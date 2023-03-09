(WFRV) – Today, Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce with a spotlight on a new business already making a difference in the community.

Chamber President and CEO, Becky Bartoszek stopped with guest Jeremiah McDuffie of Hart Family Coffee, who you know as Scooter’s, with how they are giving back to the community, plus details on the upcoming Shining Star Awards honoring excellence in education.

Learn more about Scooter’s and to find a location near you, head to scooterscoffee.com.

The Shining Star Awards is Thursday, March 30 at 5 pm at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. For tickets, visit foxcitieschamber.com.