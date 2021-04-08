Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce: The Cedars of Kimberly Development

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s series with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce continues with a focus on the Kimberly community.
Fox Cities Chamber President Becky Bartoszek spoke with Local 5 Live along with Danielle Block, Kimberly Village Administrator with details on The Cedars of Kimberly development, a public space featuring a park, trails, and a wide variety of housing options.
Events coming up from the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce include:
April 21: CEO Breakfast
April 29: Excellence in education
May 11: CEO in the city
July 28: Bazaar after dark
September 24 & 25: Octoberfest
For more information on these events and more, visit foxcitieschamber.com.
To learn more about Kimberly and the Cedars of Kimberly development, head to vokimberly.org.