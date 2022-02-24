(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gets a look at a new partnership between the Fox Cities Chamber and the Small Business Development Center at UW-Oshkosh.

Fox Cities Chamber President Becky Bartoszek visited the studio along with Dan Brosman, director of the center with the importance of this partnership and how you can get involved.

Small Business Consulting is the 1st Wednesday of the month from 12:20 – 4:30 pm at the Fox Cities Chamber located at 125 N. Superior Street in Appleton.

Learn more by calling 920-424-1826 or email sbdc@uwosh.edu.

And keep up with events and business at foxcitieschamber.com.