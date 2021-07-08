Fox Cities Chamber presents: The Fox Locks – the only fully restored, hand-operated lock system in the nation

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s series with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce continues today with Jayme Sellen, Vice President for Economic Development and Government Affairs at the Fox Cities Chamber.

Jayme introduces our viewers to Jeremy Cords, CEO of the Fox River Navigational System Authority, also known as “Fox Locks” with details on the value of the Locks system and the incredible back story.

To learn more about the Fox Locks, head to foxlocks.org and to connect with the Chamber programs, head to foxcitieschamber.com.

