Fox Cities Chamber Spotlight: City of Kaukauna

(WFRV) – In today’s spotlight on the Fox Cities, we’re joined by Director of Business Retention and expansion for the Fox Cities Chamber, Eric Broten along with Mayor of City of Kaukauna, Tony Penterman.

There are a lot of things going on in this thriving community and they give our viewers a closer look at some exciting new projects and developments happening to expand it even further.

Learn more about Kaukauna at cityofkaukauna.com.

And to keep up with the latest business news, head to foxcitieschamber.com.

