Fox Cities Chamber: ThedaCare in Neenah

(WFRV) – There’s an exciting new partnership between the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and Local 5 Live to highlight stories and events that are coming out of the Fox Cities.

President and CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber, Becky Bartoszek stopped by along with Lynn Detterman, Senior Vice President of ThedaCare South Region about how ThedaCare has helped shaped Neenah in a positive direction amongst a global pandemic.

Connect with the chamber online at foxcitieschamber.com and connect with ThedaCare at thedacare.org.

