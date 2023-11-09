(WFRV)- In our Fox Cities Chamber Update, “The Connection” is a new half-day program for learning, networking, and celebrating.

In this segment, Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek, along with Appleton Downtown Inc. Executive Director Jen Stephany, discuss “The Connection” and the awards handed out to local businesses along with the Appleton Christmas Parade.

The Appleton Christmas Parade is Tuesday, November 21st, at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to the parade, watch it live on Local 5. It will also rebroadcast November 23rd (1 p.m.), 25th (11 a.m.), and December 25th (4 p.m.).

For more information, head to foxcitieschamber.com.