(WFRV)- The Fox Cities Chamber is turning 150 years young, and you are invited to celebrate.

In this segment, EVP of Marketing and Events for the chamber, Laura Wiegert, discusses why this is a big milestone for the chamber and the specialty drinks and performances you can get at the celebration.

The Fox Cities Chamber 150 year Celebration is Tuesday, January 16th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgewood Resort.

For more information, head to foxcitieschamber.com.