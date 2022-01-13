Fox Cities Chamber update on partnership with ThedaCare

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In today’s Local 5 Live update with the Fox Cities Chamber, we give our viewers news about some big events.

Jim Wickersham, Director of Employer Partnership from the Chamber joined Local 5 Live along with Dr. Imran Andrabi, President and CEO of Thedacare with a follow up to an exciting announcement for the community.

For more on Celebrate Fox Cities Annual Dinner, click here.

For more on the Fox Cities Chamber Economic Outlook lunch, click here.

Keep up with Chamber events and news at foxcitieschamber.com and for more information the the partnership with ThedaCare, and Bellin, head to bellin.org, childrenswi.org, and thedacare.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated