(WFRV) – In today’s Local 5 Live continued series with the Fox Cities Chamber update, we’re hitting a homerun.

Jim Wickersham from the Chamber stopped by the studio along with Rob Zerjav, the President/CEO/Managing Partner of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with what’s new from both organizations.

Reminder, Bazaar After Dark is June 3 in New London, get more details at foxcitieschamber.com.

And the 2022 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game is Sunday, June 12 featuring current players vs. legends, get details on that game, plus more promos and the current schedule at timberrattlers.com.