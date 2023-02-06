(WFRV) – It looks pretty bleak outside so it’s a great time to dream about summer and hitting the links.
Dan Muenchow stopped by Local 5 Live along with PGA Pro Mark Becker with details on the upcoming Fox Cities Golf Expo.
Details from foxcitiesgolfexpo.com:
Welcome to the Fox Cities Golf Expo
Join us for the Fox Cities Golf Expo at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Highlights of the expo include exhibitors from local golf shops, golf equipment companies and golf courses, demonstrations and door prizes.
Fox Cities Golf Expo • Feb. 10-12, 2023
Sunny View Expo Hall • Oshkosh Wisconsin
Times: Friday 1-5pm • Saturday 10-4pm • Sunday 10-2pm
Adults $7.00 at the door
16 and under FREE with paid adult
Veteran’s FREE
ADVANCED TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
CONTACT
- Event Organizer: DJM Marketing LLC
- Contact: Dan Muenchow
- Address:
- 3001 N Peachtree Lane, Appleton, WI 54911
- Phone: (920) 540-0462
- Email: mnch610@aol.com
EVENT INFORMATION
- Event Location: Sunnyview Expo Center
- Address:
- 500 E County Road Y (Sunnyview Road)
- Oshkosh, WI 54901
- Phone: (920) 540-0462 (Show Office)