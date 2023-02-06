(WFRV) – It looks pretty bleak outside so it’s a great time to dream about summer and hitting the links.

Dan Muenchow stopped by Local 5 Live along with PGA Pro Mark Becker with details on the upcoming Fox Cities Golf Expo.

Details from foxcitiesgolfexpo.com:

Welcome to the Fox Cities Golf Expo

Join us for the Fox Cities Golf Expo at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Highlights of the expo include exhibitors from local golf shops, golf equipment companies and golf courses, demonstrations and door prizes.

Fox Cities Golf Expo • Feb. 10-12, 2023

Sunny View Expo Hall • Oshkosh Wisconsin

Times: Friday 1-5pm • Saturday 10-4pm • Sunday 10-2pm

Adults $7.00 at the door

16 and under FREE with paid adult

Veteran’s FREE

CONTACT

Event Organizer : DJM Marketing LLC

: DJM Marketing LLC Contact : Dan Muenchow

: Dan Muenchow Address : 3001 N Peachtree Lane, Appleton, WI 54911

: Phone : (920) 540-0462

: (920) 540-0462 Email: mnch610@aol.com

EVENT INFORMATION