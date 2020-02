(WFRV) – Time to tee up and get ready for a great golf season this weekend at the Fox Cities Golf Expo.

The Expo runs this Friday from 1 – 5 pm, Saturday from 10 am – 4 pm, and Sunday from 10 am – 2 pm.

It’s happening at a new location this year, the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

For details, head to fcgolfexpo.com.