APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For 20 years, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been bringing quality entertainment, and fantastic shows to the community. You’re invited to celebrate with them on Thursday, April 13th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their 20th Anniversary Open House.

The Fox Cities P.A.C. has also announced their schedule for the 2023-2024 season which includes Broadway performances of “Pretty Woman”, “Bettlejuice”, “Les Misérables”, “Clue”, “Tina”, and “Moulin Rouge”; Spotlight Series featuring Jackie Venson, Adam Jacobs, Dasha Kelly, and Kevin Spencer; and many shows in their Arts Alive! series.

To find more information on upcoming shows and for tickets, head to foxcitiespac.com.