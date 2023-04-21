Experience an epic African wildlife park through the eyes of an Emmy Award-winning natural history cinematographer, when National Geographic Live comes to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

A childhood in East Africa gave Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Bob Poole a fierce curiosity about the natural world as well as an adventurous spirit. For a six-part PBS/Nat Geo International series, Poole drew on that experience to document the rebirth of a lost Eden: Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park, a jewel of Africa’s parks system until civil war almost destroyed it. There, he joined forces with rangers and scientists (including his sister, renowned elephant researcher Joyce Poole), on perhaps the biggest conservation project on the planet. He’ll share secrets of filming lions, crocs, elephants, and spectacular scenery, and tell how he cracked the “Gorongosa code”—learning to read the landscape and find prime locations for filming the park’s spectacular wildlife.

Join the acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker for unforgettable images and stories of Gorongosa’s majestic animals—and learn how the wild places we’ve broken can be put back together.

The event is April 25, 7:30pm at Thrivent Hall located at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

Purchase your tickets and learn more at https://foxcitiespac.com/event/nature-roars-back/