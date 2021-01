(WFRV) – For ten years the Fox Cities Book Festival has brought writers and readers together with a mission of celebrating books to build a community of readers.

Board member with the Fox Cities Book Festival, Aubrey Laux visited Local 5 Live with details on this year’s virtual festival.

Get more information at foxcitiesbookfestival.org and on their Facebook page.

Submit your poetry here.

Register to be a part of the Zoom at 7 pm on January 26 here.