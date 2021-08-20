Fox Valley band Super Vinyl playing at Rock the Dock in downtown Green Bay Saturday

(WFRV) – They’re a Wisconsin-based cover band with Classic Rock roots and a fun attitude.

Super Vinyl performed live in the studio this morning at Local 5 Live and you can catch see them tomorrow night at Rock the Dock!

See Super Vinyl live coming up:

8/21: 6:30 – 7:30 pm, Rock the Dock City Deck Court Stage
9/4: Jellystone, Fremont
9/10: Monkeybars, Oshkosh
9/25: Harvestfest, Green Lake

For all the latest, head to supervinylband.com and be sure to follow on Facebook.

Rock the Dock is August 21 from Noon – 10 pm. Just head to the City Deck in Green Bay. For the full rundown of events, head to rockthedockgreenbay.org and follow on Facebook. You can also follow the #rockthedockgreenbay on social media.

