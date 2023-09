(WFRV)- Do you like plants and animals? If you do, the Fox Valley Plant Fair is perfect for you.

Enjoy lots of beautiful flowers, crafts, and animals looking for a new home with J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

This event is on Saturday, September 16th, at Sabre Lanes (1330 Midway Road in Menasha).

For more information, head to jraar.org.