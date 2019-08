(WFRV) – Epilepsy affects 3 million people in the U.S. and 50 million worldwide so the need for better awareness, services, education, and research is important.

You can help by participating in the Fox Valley Stroll for Epilepsy this Saturday, August 17th at Memorial Park in Neenah. It begins at 10 am.

For more information, including registration, head to epilepsywisconsin.org.