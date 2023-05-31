(WFRV)- Jason Prigge wears many hats. CEO, author, radio host, and so much more.

Jason has made a life of painting murals, defending the best coast, and making people smile.

He talks the story about how he would draw on the desks at school. His father came up with the idea of seeing his drawings. Jason would eventually drop out of high school, where he would continue to follow his passion.

For Frank’s top entertainment picks of the week we start at…

3) The Father at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere on Wednesday, June 7th through Sunday, June 12th.

2)Zoomie and the Soniks. This plays Saturday at 2 p.m. at Winealot Vineyards

1)Jeremiah Jams Band at Josten Park Food Truck Rally on Saturday, June 3rd from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m.

For more information head to Facebook and look for Frankly Green Bay