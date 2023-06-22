(WFRV)- Lisa Borley has worked with Let Me Be Frank Productions for a long time. She admitted she never went to BayFest but was very happy to experience what emotions must have been happening.

BayFest is currently having performances until August 5th, so get some tickets at meyertheatre.org.

Frank’s Top Entertainment Picks of the Week:

BONUS: Disney’s The Lion King Kids showing at Brillion High School tonight. W1101 County Road HR

#3- A Chorus Line at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere. This runs today through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

#2- BayFest at the Meyer Theater. This runs through August 5th at 7:30 p.m.

#1- Levitt AMP Music Series. This event happens Sunday, June 25th Leicht Park from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information look up Frankly Green Bay on Facebook.