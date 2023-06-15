(WFRV)- Lisa Borley and Frank met in an unusual way. Frank was going to scout an actor for his show and was blown away by Lisa. From there forward, its been good times rolling.

Lisa started with Let Me Be Frank 15 years ago and has no plans to stop any time soon. Her next performance will be in BayFest tomorrow.

Frank’s Top Entertainment Picks of the Week:

3) The Music Man showing at St. Norbert Walter Theatre today through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

2) A Chorus Line at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere. This runs today through Saturday at 7 p.m.

1) BayFest premiers tomorrow at the Meyer Theater and plays until August 5th.

For more information look up Frankly Green Bay on Facebook.