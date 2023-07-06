(WFRV)- Amelia Gibbons isn’t a household name yet, but she might be soon.

Amelia Gibbons just graduated High School this year and is already rocking the stage in local performances.

Frank’s Top Entertainment Picks of the Week:

#3- Bayfest is off this week but is back next week on July 12, 13th and 14th. Watch this amazing performance at the Meyer Theater.

#2- Conscious Pilot will play at the Pearly Gates Veterans Ride Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m.

#1- You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. This performance will be at the Forst Inn on Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information get at Frankly Green Bay on Facebook.