(WFRV) – Frank spoke with Brandon Rockstroh about a brand new upcoming music and why teaching music is so important to him.

Frank’s picks of the week were

3) Let Me Be Frank presenting BayFest at the Meyer Theater from 7:30-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

2) The Book of Empty Pages, Rockstroh’s show at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:30.

1) Redemption night for Frank at the Green Bay Rockers. Frank will be singing the National Anthem at Thursday night’s game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:22 p.m.

For more information get at Frankly Green Bay on Facebook.