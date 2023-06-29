(WFRV)- Brandon Rockstrouh is a teacher and a playwriter. In his early years, he made a play that allowed 50-plus students to participate.

He has lowered the number recently but continues to give opportunities to high school students looking for a shot on stage.

Franks Top entertainment picks of the Week:

#3- Join the Civic Symphony of Green Bay Musicians for Orchestra at the Airport. That will take place July 1st at Green Bay Austin Straubel airport from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

#2- Third and Skirt will play at Fire Over the Fox in Green Bay. They will share the stage with Floral Friday and 7000 Apart. This will be on July 4th at the Neville Museum Stage.

#1- BayFest at the Meyer Theater. This runs through August 5th at 7:30 p.m.