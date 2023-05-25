(WFRV)- Have you ever wondered what to do in Manitowoc? Tina Prigge makes it easy with her website coolestcoast.com.

This website is made so that anyone can see everything Manitowoc has to offer. Tina designed the page to you can look for specific places or look generically for restaurants if you like.

Tina Prigge also has a podcast called Coffee with Kristin and Tina. You can find the podcast on the website as well.

Frank’s Top Entertainment Picks of the week are:

#3-Hanna Rose Reyes Saturday 3 p.m. at the Rocky Top in Greenleaf

#2-Little Mermaid at the De Pere Cinema Thurs, Fri, and Sat at 6:30 p.m., plus they have showings Sat and Sun at 2 p.m.

#1-Celebrate De Pere Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at Voyageur Park in De Pere.

For more information head to Frankly Green Bay on Facebook.