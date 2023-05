(WFRV)- Frank spoke with Tina Prigge about her trip to Asia and why she decided Manitowoc was the place to be.

Frank’s picks of the week were

3) Lewis Black at Meyer Theatre

2) FBI and the Untouchable Horns Sunday in the Riverside Ballroom

1) Frank’s tribute to Vegas. It’s in the Four Seasons Resort in Pembine this Saturday. Head there for dinner and a show.

For more information get at Frankly Green Bay on Facebook.