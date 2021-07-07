Franki Moscato Foundation fighting epidemic of teen suicide

(WFRV) – Suicide is a difficult topic but one too important to ignore.

Franki Moscato is a local teen singer/songwriter and motivational speaker who has created a foundation to bring awareness and education to reduce this growing epidemic of teen suicide.

She joined Local 5 Live along with Amy, who tragically lost her son Cody, a friend of Franki’s to suicide. They spoke to us about a powerful PSA created to deglamorize teen suicide, why it was important to create the foundation, and what are some signs to watch for to help families avoid this type of tragedy.

You can watch Franki’s PSA here.

If you are struggling, feeling alone, or just want someone to talk to, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Find out more about Franki’s mission at frankimoscatofoundation.org.