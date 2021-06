WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) - After having to cancel its event in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair back is finally back, with some updates.

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday that the fair, scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 15, will have new operating hours, a cashless experience for parking and admissions, and a few other notable changes to the Fairgoer experience.