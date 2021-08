(WFRV) - The northern half of Wisconsin will be impacted by the ongoing wildfires in Minnesota and Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park. Smoke from these wildfires will cause the air quality to potentially climb into the unhealthy category. The Wisconsin DNR has issued an air quality advisory until 12 a.m. Friday, August 27.

Sensitive groups include the elderly, children, and those with respiratory problems. These are the people who will have to be aware for Thursday. Others included within the advisory should avoid strenuous activities outside, according to the DNR.