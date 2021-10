BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) - First built in the mid-1800s, The Berlin Tannery, located at the intersection of E Union Street and South Wisconsin Street, in Berlin, was one of the few tanneries in the state, only to become the last one left standing after a string of mysterious 'accidental fires' burned down its counterparts.

While the tannery thought it had survived the strange fires that plagued its peers; In the early 1900s, a fire erupted in The Berlin Tannery, nearly destroying it. Luckily, the building wasn't a total loss and the facility was able to be rebuilt and resume all operations before it closed permanently in the early 1990s.