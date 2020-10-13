Frankly Green Bay: Aaron Gilling, part one

(WFRV) – Frank’s picks this week include Paul Evansen performing as Neil Diamond in “The Jazz Singer” at De Pere Cinema Friday and Saturday, October 23 and 24. Get your tickets early as there is limited seating to meet COVID guidelines.

Frank also recommends comedian Jim Breuer, performing at Green Bay Distillery with two shows October 18th.

Frank’s top pic is Green Bay Community Theater’s off-season events online. Thursday at 7 PM: The secrets of lighting design for the stage.

