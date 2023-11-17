(WFRV)- December is a little over a week away. That means it is time for a Frank’s Christmas.

In this segment, Frank talks with Amy Angelfood about the upcoming musical.

Frank’s top entertainment picks of the week:

#3- The Green Bay Children’s Museum is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza tomorrow(11/18) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

#2- The Festival of Trees runs from yesterday (11/16) to the end of the year (12/31) at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve (closes at 2 p.m.)

#1- The 39th Annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade takes place tomorrow(11/18) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A parade map and more details can be found through this link.

