APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - The YMCA is launching a nationwide 30-Day STRONG challenge on Monday, October 18th. This program is set to help members and nonmembers improve in all elements on their health and wellness.

This challenge is all about getting those in the community up and moving for 150 minutes a week over the course of 30 days. During the challenge, nonmembers are going to have access to the YMCA facilities once a week to work with staff on workout techniques as well as nutrition.