(WFRV) – This week on Frankly Green Bay, Frank Hermans interviews Cathy Kohlbeck.

Frank and his tribute show are performing in Las Vegas this week, but he did send along some local weekend entertainment pics:

#3- WWE Friday Night Smackdown live at the Resch Center, Friday at 6:45 p.m. Click here for tickets.

#2- Comedy City in De Pere, an adults only show Friday night and an all-ages show Saturday night. Click here for details.

#1- The Third Wheels live music Saturday night at Anduzzi’s in Howard. Follow the band on Facebook by searching “The Third Wheels”.

For more entertainment news and events, follow Frankly Green Bay on Facebook.