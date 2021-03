(WFRV) – It’s Spring Break and the Brown County library has some fun activities planned for you! Pick up a game card from any library location or print one here and get started! Earn a chance to win a bundle of books by completing six of the ten activities listed. Entries due April 5. Winners drawn and notified on April 9.

Watch for programs at 9:00 am every day, and be sure to check out their YouTube channel.

For more information, head to browncountylibrary.org.