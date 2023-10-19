(WFRV)- Larry Collins has been in many famous local bands.

In this segment, Frank talks with him about where he got started and how his talent has developed.

Frank’s top entertainment picks of the week:

#3- Dokken will be at the Epic Events Center on Friday(10/20) at 7:30 p.m.

#2- Green Bay Fear Beja Shriners Haunted House runs Friday(10/20) and Saturday (10/21).

#1- Frank’s Tribute to Las Vegas takes the stage at the Kiel Performing Arts Center on Saturday (10/21).

