(WFRV)- Ronny Craig started Elvis Explosion, which is an event in which contestants compete to see who is the best Elvis. This event is happening tomorrow (Friday, September 8th) through Sunday, September 10th, at the La Crosse Center.

Frank’s Top Entertainment Picks of the week:

#3- Third and Skirt will play at The Bar on Holmgren Way on Saturday, September 9th for, “Oktoberfest” from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

#2- Into the Woods runs Thursday through Saturday at the Forst Inn in Tisch Mills.

#1- All Bands on Deck runs Thursday through Saturday at the Broadway District in Green Bay.

