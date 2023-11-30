(WFRV)- 103.1 WOGB radio personality Eric Westphal has joined The Comedycity Radio Music Players in a radio rendition of A Christmas Story. This live radio play will be on December 14th at 7:30 p.m.

In this segment, Franks talks with Eric about how he joined the play and what character he will be.

Frank’s top entertainment picks of the week:

#3- The Christmas Express will hit the stage at the Green Bay Community Theater today(11/30), tomorrow(12/1), and Saturday(12/2).

#2- A Christmas Carol will hit the stage at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere tonight(11/30) at 7 p.m. and Saturday(12/2) and Sunday(12/3) at 4 p.m.

#1- A Frank’s Christmas plays at the Meyer Theatre today(11/30), tomorrow(12/1), and Saturday(12/2) at 7:30 p.m. They will be at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc Tuesday December 5th.

For more entertainment news, head to Facebook and search Frankly Green Bay.