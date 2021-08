(WFRV) - A new data page on the Wisconsin DHS website shows the rate of infection amongst individuals who are fully vaccinated, says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The DHS announced Thursday they have launched a new data webpage, 'COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination', which includes a visualization showing the rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths per 100,000 among individuals who are fully vaccinated versus individuals who are not fully vaccinated.