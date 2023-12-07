(WFRV)- 2023 is coming to a close, which means Let Me Be Frank Productions is releasing its lineup for 2024.

Enjoy the musicals 2 1/2 Belgians hitting stage February 2 through the 24, WIR Nights (April 5 -27), Bay Beach Boys (July 19-August 10), The Abrams Family (September 13-October 12), and A Frank’s Christmas (November 29-December 28).

Frank’s top entertainment picks of the week:

#4- Frank’s Tribute (Holiday Edition) at Round Hill Farms Brillion on Sunday, December 10th, at 7 p.m.

#3- Holiday Pops Concert Dudley Birder Chorale at the Weidner Center on Saturday, December 9th, at 2 p.m.

#2- A Christmas Carol will hit the stage at the Broadway Theatre in De Pere tonight(12/7) and tomorrow(12/8) at 7 p.m. and Saturday(12/9) and Sunday(12/10) at 4 p.m.

#1- A Frank’s Christmas plays at the Meyer Theatre, today(12/7), Friday(12/8), and Saturday(12/9) at 7:30 p.m.

