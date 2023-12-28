(WFRV)- Frank has not been in the entertainment industry his whole life. He had a job selling trucks.

In this segment, Franks talks with his old boss Tom Enneper about what it was like to work with him and how he got hired.

Frank’s top entertainment picks of the week:

#3- New Year’s Eve offerings at Comedy City in De Pere. They have a family-friendly show at 5 p.m. with adult shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

#2- WPS Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden runs until December 30th.

#1- A Frank’s Christmas plays at the Meyer Theatre tomorrow(12/29) and Saturday(12/30) at 7:30 p.m.

