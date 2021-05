(WFRV) - Former Milwaukee Braves player and Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall has passed away at the age of 91.

Crandall played for the Milwaukee Braves for 11 years (1953-1963) playing 1,394 games for the franchise. For his career, Crandall had 179 home runs, 1,276 hits and had a batting average of .254. Crandall also played for the Boston Braves, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Indians.