GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - With milestone events like prom and graduation, the end of the school year can be a memorable time for high school students. The pandemic threw a curveball very few of us saw coming.

Green Bay Southwest High School is one of many Green Bay Area Public Schools choosing to not have a prom this year. After the school said no, parents are stepping in to make the end of the year unforgettable for students.